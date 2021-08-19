Two brothers drown in Gulf Shores despite heroic efforts by beachgoers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf waters look almost the same as they did Tuesday afternoon on the surface but underneath, “When you got out there you felt the water pulling if you got out there maybe knee deep you could actually feel the sand pulling out from under your feet.”

That’s why Greg Lee and his family from Clarksville, Tenn., stayed mostly on the beach until “we were setting out there and all of a sudden we heard somebody screaming and I got up and I saw a lady out there.”

He told his wife to dial 911, and he and several other beachgoers headed into the water in the 1800 block of West Beach.

“We got him up here and started doing CPR, and when we were on the way back in, I heard somebody else yell there’s another one,” says Lee.

Two brothers, one from Tennessee and the other from Georgia, did not survive despite the heroic efforts of so many on the beach and in the water.

“I knew it wasn’t good when they took them off,” says Lee. “I knew it wasn’t good.”

Greg Lee and most everyone else on the beach didn’t know the men they tried to save but that didn’t matter. The images of that day still haunt him. “I’m a Christian, and I prayed and prayed for them. I prayed for the lady down here on the beach that lost her husband,” he says fighting back tears.

Looking at the water now, he still sees the beauty and now the danger that can be just beneath the surface.

The names of the two men have not been released.