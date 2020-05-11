Two-year-old to soon undergo kidney transplant

It’s a miracle Samantha Marks was hoping for even at just 26 weeks pregnant.

That’s when she found out the fate of her son D’Kaiden’s health.

“His kidneys shutdown they were full of cysts. I lost all amniotic fluid. They told me he would never survive and that I should of had him at the moment,” Marks said.

Two-year-old D’Kaiden had a one percent survival rate at birth, but he continues to defeat the odds.

Since he was just four days old, D’Kaiden endured nine surgeries and restless nights of kidney dialysis while sleeping in his crib.

Gina DiGello, D’Kaiden’s soon to be donor says donating her kidney is something she never thought twice about.

“I’ve always wanted to do something like this. It makes me feel whole to give to others, I really like to do that, and I’ve always talked to my husband about it,” DiGello added.

DiGello tells us this procedure is humbling and will create a healthy journey for D’Kaiden.

“I’m taking risks and I have a family to look after as well, but his life is never going to be what it is again. Finally, it’s going to change and he’s going to be able to do things that he can’t do now,” DiGello said.

The kidney transplant looks to create a new hope for D’Kaiden’s family.

“He has to go to sleep alone, because he’s hooked up on dialysis every night and because of her, I’ll be able to cuddle with him at night,” Marks added.

DiGello and D’Kaiden’s family say they’ve already created a bond that will last a lifetime.

