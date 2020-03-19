Live Now
Tyson Foods expands hunger relief efforts by donating 16 million meals

Earns Tyson Foods_1560194644734

In this photo made Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. Tyson Foods, the world’s largest meat producer, said Monday, Nov. 23, 2009, it lost money in its fiscal fourth quarter primarily on a hefty goodwill impairment charge.(AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

(WNCT) Tyson Foods are expanding its hunger relief efforts in light of the spread of COVID-19 to ensure no one goes hungry.

Since March 2, Tyson Foods has donated approximately 2.6 million pounds of product in 18 states and is working to donate an additional 1.5 million pounds.

A total of four million pounds, or 16 million meals, are being donated by Tyson Foods to team members, Feeding America food banks, community pantries near its operations and other hunger relief agencies.

As part of this effort, 13 truckloads carrying nearly 500,000 pounds of product will soon be distributed directly to our plant locations to support its hourly team members who are working hard to keep America and its communities fed.

This will be an ongoing effort to ensure hunger relief needs are being met as conditions adjust and change.

School closures are also impacting millions of students who depend on regular meals provided at school and Tyson Foods is working to ensure children have access to meals during extended school closings.

How to Help

For those who may be assisting the elderly or others with greater access to protein, find your Feeding America food bank here for additional resources.

