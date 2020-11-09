U.S. Department of Transportation announces Click It or Ticket Enforcement Mobilization

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration kicked off the annual Click It or Ticket national seat belt enforcement mobilization, reminding everyone that seat belts save lives.

“Seat belts save thousands of lives each year, and the Department’s Click It or Ticket initiative is a critical reminder that drivers should wear a seat belt every time they get behind the wheel,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Click It or Ticket combines enforcement of state seat belt laws with an $8 million public awareness advertising campaign on television, radio, web, and social media in both English and Spanish.

The ads will run from November 9-29, while the enforcement mobilization will be from November 16-29.

“Seat belts save lives – but only if they’re worn. Click It or Ticket reminds everyone to wear their seat belt every trip, every time, and officers will be patrolling our roads to enforce these lifesaving laws,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens.

Among young adults 18 to 34 killed in crashes in 2018, more than half (58%) were completely unrestrained, one of the highest percentages for all age groups.

Click It or Ticket especially targets young men in this age group, who research shows are far less likely to wear seat belts.