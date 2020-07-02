U.S. Department of Transportation launches $3 million public safety campaign to prevent child heatstroke deaths in hot cars

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) Thursday is National Heatstroke Awareness Day, U.S. Transportation Secretary announced the launch of a $3 million public safety campaign to combat child vehicular heatstroke deaths across the country.

The announcement is part of the Department’s ongoing work to engage with safety advocates and provide a unified message to educate the public about the dangers hot vehicles pose to children.

“As we enter the hot summer months, the Department is launching a $3 million information campaign to remind drivers to never leave children unattended in cars and to lock their cars to prevent neighborhood children from entering the heated car,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Chao.

Starting today, public service announcements will run all summer reminding parents and caregivers to always Park. Look. Lock.

Radio ads will air across the country, and the digital campaign will target the 18 States with the highest incidences of child heatstroke fatalities: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Important Heatstroke Prevention Tips: