U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings has died at 68

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/AP) – Congressman Elijah E. Cummings died at Johns Hopkins Hospital Thursday morning due to complications from longstanding health issues, according to The Associated Press.

The Maryland Democratic Party released a statement regarding the death of Congressman Cummings on Twitter. They wrote in part, saying:

It is with great sadness and a heavy collective heart that we announce the passing of Chairman Elijah Eugene Cummings. He was a father, a husband, a son of Baltimore, and a Statesman who served Maryland’s 7th Congressional District for more than 20 years, and served 16 years prior to that as a Delegate in the Maryland General Assembly. Maryland Democratic Party via Twitter

President Trump tweeted his thoughts this morning, saying: