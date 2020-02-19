Uber launches new discreet reporting option

FILE – In this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. New Jersey is seeking more than $640 million from Uber in taxes and penalties, saying the ride-hailing company misclassified its drivers as independent contractors. The decision by New Jersey’s labor department is the latest in a string of developments as governments around the country grapple with how to classify workers in the so-called gig economy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

(WNCT) Uber riders will have the ability to report a non-emergency safety issue in real-time a new On-Trip Reporting feature.

Officials said that research showed that riders may not consistently report experiences that make them feel uncomfortable due in part to being distracted after the trip.

When you are meeting friends for dinner, going right into a business meeting or coming home to family, reporting something like harsh braking or inappropriate remarks may not be top of mind.

Uber aims to encourage people to share feedback when it’s convenient for them, which helps us better pinpoint issues and guide our work on helping to develop safety solutions.

Riders will see a “report safety incident” option in their Safety Toolkit (accessed by tapping the blue shield icon).

Once they tap this feature, they will be able to report a non-emergency safety issue while still on the trip.

Uber’s safety team will follow up after the trip.

For emergency situations, riders and drivers should contact 911 which users can access on the same screen through the Safety Toolkit.

Uber wants to be transparent about safety records, developing actionable solutions to reduce barriers to reporting and using innovative technology to help make travel safer than ever before.