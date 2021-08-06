University of Alabama to require masks while indoors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WRBL) – The University of Alabama will be requiring everyone to wear masks while indoors on campus when distancing is not possible. UA made the announcement Thursday, prior to the start of the Fall 2021 semester. The requirement applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, according to officials.

Mask are required:

In classrooms and classroom buildings, regardless of distancing

In personal meeting spaces, such as meetings with faculty and advisors

When gathering in common spaces, such as the Student Center

On campus transportation

Exceptions include:

Indoor areas when distanced

When alone in offices and private workspaces

In residence hall rooms

While eating or drinking

While exercising

Faculty teaching, if distanced and behind plexiglass

According to officials, the indoor mask policy will be reviewed after the first two weeks of class. Officials say it is intended to be a temporary measure to slow the spread of COVID-19.

University officials believe vaccinations are key for a successful sememster and moving beyond mask requirements. They are pushing for more students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Everyone is strongly encouraged to be vaccinated. Data continue to show the vaccines provide very strong protection against serious illness and hospitalization,” said the Dean of the College of Community Health Sciences Dr. Ricky Friend.

Students who can provide proof of vaccination are eligible for $20 Bama Cash, according to officials.

Classes for the University of Alabama begin on August 18, 2021.