UPDATE: All parties involved in Fuzzy’s Taco Shop shooting arrested

WACO, Texas – Waco Police report all parties involved in a shooting incident outside Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Monday night have been arrested following a bizarre sequence of events.

Officers were dispatched at 8:57 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of S University Parks Drive. They found one woman who was injured by what turned out to be shrapnel from a shot fired.

As police gathered information on what happened, they discovered three women had apparently been breaking into the car of someone they knew in a dispute over some property.

As they were breaking in, the car alarm went off and the owner came running, spotted the three and pulled out a handgun – firing a shot into the air and telling them to leave.

Instead of leaving, police say the three women began to beat up the man and took his phone.

While he was being assaulted, the man was able to fire several rounds into the sidewalk – with one of the women struck by something which flew up from this.

During their investigation, police also searched the car the women drove up in – finding marijuana in plain view and a handgun under the driver’s seat which turned out to be stolen.

The man was also hit by something flying from the shots fired, and both the man and woman who were injured were taken to a local hospital to be checked out, and were cleared of any serious injury.

All four were arrested on various charges.

20-year-old Shynise Franklin was charged with robbery and burglary of a motor vehicle.

18-year-old Ashanti Franklin, who was the driver of the car the women arrived in, was charged with robbery, burglary of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

42-year-old Ronniqua Simms was charged with robbery and burglary of a motor vehicle.

The man, who was identified as 24-year-old Austin Cervantez, was charged with discharge of a firearm and deadly conduct.

Source: Waco Police Department