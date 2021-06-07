UPDATE: BCSO deputy Smith dies after swimmer distress call

UPDATE 6/7/21 5:15 am: Baldwin County’s Sheriff says the second deputy pulled from the water Sunday will recover. Hoss Mack says Deputy Sydney Wentworth was released from the hospital late last night. He said she is going to be fine.

Deputy Sydney Wentworth

UPDATE(6/6/21 10:05 PM) — The name of the BCSO deputy has been released as Deputy William “Bill” Smith.

Deputy Smith served for seven years with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Smith was a retired firefighter and formerly a deputy in Northern Alabama.

UPDATE(6/6/21 8:28 PM) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy has died after rescuing swimmers from a swimmer distress call.

BCSO says one swimmer, one rescuer, and one swimmer are currently at the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been sent to the hospital after a swimmer distress call.

BCSO confirms four swimmers went into the water by Indie Condos on Dune Drive in Gulf Shores around 6:00 PM Sunday night and needed to be rescued.

A BCSO deputy was transported to the hospital as well as one of the swimmers.