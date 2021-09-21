UPDATE: Jory Worthen enters plea deal for 2019 double homicide in Camden, Arkansas

UPDATE: Jory Worthen, an Arkansas man accused of killing Alyssa Cannon and her child Braydon Ponder in 2019 was set to appear in court in November 2021, charged with two counts of Capital Murder. However, according to court documents, Worthen took a plea deal; pleading guilty to two counts of 1st Degree Murder. That plea allows Worthen to serve a life sentence in an Arkansas penitentiary. Had he not taken the plea deal, Worthen would stand trial for Capital Murder which carries a death sentence in the state of Arkansas.

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Jory Worthen, man accused of the 2019 murder of Alyssa Cannon and her child Braydon Ponder, has had his next court date postponed until November.

Worthen is facing the death penalty if convicted of the double homicide.

According to court document, the jury trial was set for June 7th but the defense team asked for “additional time to perform the ethical obligations of defense counsel in a death penalty matter.”

The trial has now been set for November 1.