Use these fast food deals and freebies to cope with ‘election stress disorder’

(NEXSTAR) – Feeling increasingly anxious before Election Day? You’re not alone, and several restaurant chains are offering free food or discounts to help ease the stress not only on the big day, but during the rest of the week as well.

An American Psychological Association poll released in October found that 68 percent of adults found the election to be a significant source of stress. In fact, there’s even a term for it – “election stress disorder,” which gained popularity after a couples counselor in Maryland started using it in 2016, according to the New York Times.

So if Tuesday gets too hectic for cooking, or you just need a comforting bite, here are some Election Day freebies and deals:

Boston Market

Get a free slider after the polls close in your respective state. No purchase is necessary. In addition to being Election Day, it’s also National Sandwich Day.

Krispy Kreme

Anyone who stops by a U.S. store can get a free glazed donut and an “I Voted” sticker.

Wendy’s

Grab a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase through Nov. 8.

Grubhub

As part of the online food delivery service’s campaign to “Delivery Your Voice,” come Nov. 3 customers can save time cooking with one of the following offers:

7-Eleven: Free delivery on orders of $15+

BurgerFi: Free delivery on orders of $15+

California Pizza Kitchen: $10 off on orders of $30+

Pret A Manger: $5 off on orders of $15+

Wow Bao: $5 off on orders of $20+

Jersey Mike’s

Place your order through Grubhub and you can score a free turkey sub and free delivery on election Day. Minimum purchase is $10.

Jimmy John’s

Use the promo code SAVEON2 to grab your second sandwich for half off.

Chili’s

Chili’s is offering $5 Presidente Margaritas in-restaurant or to-go through Nov. 3. Orders come with a limited edition “I Voted” sticker.

McDonald’s

McDonalds is offering free apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls to customers who use the app to make a purchase. Offer is good through Nov. 9.