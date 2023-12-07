LAS VEGAS (AP) — A gunman who killed three people, including at least two business school professors, at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before dying in a shootout with police, did not appear to be targeting students, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the investigation.

Terrified students and professors cowered in classrooms and dorms as a gunman roamed the floors of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas building, killing three people and critically wounding a fourth before dying in a shootout with police.

On Thursday, the two professors killed in UNLV campus shooting were identified.

The gunman in Wednesday’s shooting was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press. Thursday morning, Nexstar affiliate KLAS’ 8 News Now Investigators identified him as Anthony “Tony” Polito, a former college professor in his 60s. Those sources said Polito recently applied for a job at the university and was denied. He may have also had a connection to a person who works on campus.

ECU connections

Polito was a professor at East Carolina University’s Department of Marketing and Supply Chain Management from 2001 to 2017, according to a statement released Thursday by the school. He resigned in January 2017 as a tenured associate professor.

One of Polito’s former students at East Carolina University, Paul Whittington, said Polito went on tangents during class about his many trips to Las Vegas. Polito told his students he visited twice yearly, staying in different hotels and going to various clubs, Whittington said.

“He was really, really, really fixated on the city of Las Vegas,” Whittington said. “I think he just really liked going there.”

Polito also seemed obsessive over anonymous student reviews at the end of each semester, Whittington said. Polito told Whittington’s class that he remembered the faces of students who gave him bad reviews and would express that he was sure who they were and where they sat, pointing at seats in the classroom, Whittington said.

“He always talked about the negative feedback he got,” said Whittington, now 33, who took Polito’s intro to operations management class in 2014. “He didn’t get a lot of it, but there would always be one student every semester, or at least one student every class, that would give a negative review. And he fixated on those.”

Current ECU students were in disbelief of not only seeing another school shooting on the news but of the harrowing details that the suspect had ties to their university.

“Yeah, he was a marketing teacher, which is my major, so it’s kinda pretty scary to think about that if I was younger, that could’ve been my professor,” current ECU Business student Ethan Moseley said.

News spread quickly between Polito’s former students at ECU. Matt Chappell was among those students who said he had a text about it from a classmate Thursday morning.

“Definitely, definitely surprising,” Chappell said. “Like I said, he was very personable, easy to talk to. He was a very mannered person, he dressed extremely nice every single day, I do remember that. Always was in a suit, well kept, so yeah definitely surprising.”

Other information

According to Roseman University of Health Sciences, Polito also worked there as a contracted employee for the Master of Business Administration program from October 2018 to June 2022.

“During this period, he taught only two courses, Healthcare Operations Management, in July 2020 via Zoom and in October 2020 in-person. His contract was terminated on June 30, 2022, following the University’s discontinuation of the MBA program,” said Jason Roth, vice president of communications and partnerships.

On LinkedIn, Polito wrote, “The greatest gifts and takeaways I possess from my many years within higher education are the many kind & positive comments students made regarding my instruction and disposition toward them.”

Polito also had a personal website where he posted some of his writing, including pieces titled “What Really Happened to Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370” and “Final Eighteen Letters of the Zodiac Killer’s 408 Cipher Solved … and his Identity Revealed.”

In one 15-page thesis, Polito takes credit for decoding 18 characters, which he claimed identified the Zodiac Killer, the famous serial killer in California who used a code of symbols to communicate with police in the 1960s.

“Just so you won’t initially write off my solution as that of a total crackpot, let me first say that I have been a member of MENSA for 35 years,” he wrote in his introduction. He also said he was so interested in cryptography that he applied for the CIA, NSA, and the DIA, but was turned down.

City on edge

The AP reports investigators searched an apartment in Henderson, Nevada, late Wednesday as part of the investigation and retrieved several electronic devices, including Polito’s cellphone, the official said. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The attack terrified a city that experienced the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history in October 2017, when a gunman killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 after opening fire from the window of a room at Mandalay Bay casino on the Las Vegas Strip a couple of miles from the UNLV campus.

Lessons learned from that shooting helped authorities to work “seamlessly” in reacting to the UNLV attack, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference.

More on Wednesday’s shooting

The gunman opened fire about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on the fourth floor of the building that houses UNLV’s Lee Business School and then went to several other floors before he was killed in a shootout with two university police detectives outside the building, UNLV Police Chief Adam Garcia said.

Authorities gave the all-clear about 40 minutes after the first report of an active shooter.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the school’s 30,000 students were on campus at the time, but McMahill said students had been gathered outside the building to eat and play games. If police hadn’t killed the attacker, “it could have been countless additional lives taken,” he said.

“No student should have to fear pursuing their dreams on a college campus,” the sheriff said.

Police didn’t immediately identify the victims, or the attacker’s motive. They also didn’t say what kind of weapon was used, although some witnesses reported hearing as many as 20 shots fired.

UNLV professor Kevaney Martin took cover under a desk in her classroom, where another faculty member and three students took shelter with her.

“It was terrifying. I can’t even begin to explain,” Martin said. “I was trying to hold it together for my students, and trying not to cry, but the emotions are something I never want to experience again.”

Martin said she was texting friends and loved ones, hoping to receive word a suspect had been detained. When another professor came to the room and told everyone to evacuate, they joined dozens of others rushing out of the building. Martin had her students pile into her car and drove them off campus.

“Once we got away from UNLV, we parked and sat in silence,” she said. “Nobody said a word. We were in utter shock.”

Selena Guevara said she got a phone call from her daughter, Markie Montoya, who was in class in the building and heard “gunshots, screaming and yelling” but wasn’t hurt.

“She’s hysterical, telling me ‘I love you’ and so scared,” Guevara said.

Another student, Jordan Eckermann, 25, said he was in his business law class in a second-floor classroom when he heard a loud bang and a piercing alarm went off, sending students to their feet. Some ran from the room in panic while others heeded their professor’s instructions to stay calm, Eckermann said.

He walked out and locked eyes with a law enforcement officer in a bulletproof vest holding a long gun. Clothing, backpacks and water bottles lay scattered on the floor.

Eckerman said he mouthed to the officer, “Where do I go?”

The officer pointed to an exit.

Minutes later, when he was outside, Eckermann said he heard bursts of gunshots, totaling at least 20 rounds. The air smelled of gunpowder. He said he kept walking away from campus, even though he didn’t know where to go.

Classes were canceled through Friday at the university, and UNLV’s basketball game at the University of Dayton, Ohio, was canceled Wednesday night because of the shootings.