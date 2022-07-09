ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — An armed robber took more than food from a Wendy’s in Florida after climbing through the drive-thru window, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department posted surveillance video online showing the events of the robbery on June 18.

Police said the incident occurred around 7:50 a.m. that morning, after the suspect pulled up to the drive-thru of the Orlando Wendy’s in a black Nissan Altima.

After getting to the window, the man driving the car threatened an employee with a gun. The video shows the employee try to close the window and walk away, but the man climbs through the window and takes the entire cash drawer before driving away.

The suspect had still not been apprehended as of this week, Orlando police said on Facebook.

The man was said to be wearing a straw hat, a gray SPF mask, a hooded shirt, shorts, and water shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call 800-423-TIPS. Tipsters may also be eligible for a $1,000 reward, police said.