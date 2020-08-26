Video: Non-verbal little girl who went viral for signing with interpreter is surprised with bobblehead of real-life hero

OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) — After going viral for video of herself signing along with Gov. Mike DeWine’s beloved interpreter, Marla Berkowitz, a little girl is spreading joy again for her reaction to a bobblehead of her hero.

Jacoby Arnold was born with a condition that eventually caused her to be non-verbal, and she relies on signing to help her find her voice.

When DeWine began his coronavirus press conferences, she would jump into action to sign along with Berkowitz every day. Jacoby’s mom, Jillian, shared video of this on social media, and it was viewed thousands of times.

Jacoby even caught the attention of Berkowitz herself.

Jillian said she ordered Jacoby a Marla Berkowitz bobblehead months ago, and it arrived this past week.

She shared video of Jacoby opening the box and being surprised.

Jillian wrote on Facebook: “Jacoby finally received her Marla bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. I think it’s safe to say she loves it! We put Marla on our piano in our living room. Press conference or no press conference, now Marla will be with us every day! 💜🤟🏻”

“Who would have thought a pandemic would lead to Jacoby finding a hero like Marla,” Jillian said. “I love how Jacoby becomes a signing machine anytime she sees something ‘Marla.’ Just warms my heart. Marla is Jacoby’s signing superhero.”

You can follow little Jacoby on her journey through her Team Jacoby Hope Arnold Facebook page by clicking here.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: