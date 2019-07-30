VIDEO: This Navy Chief’s homecoming was a ‘roller coaster’ of emotion

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Cunningham family had no idea that a “pre-planned film shoot” for Busch Gardens was a decoy for a very special return.

Chief J. Cunningham, a Seabee Chief with the U.S. Navy, had just returned from a 14-month deployment in the Middle East.

The trip was his longest and final deployment.

On Sunday, Chief Cunnigham went to surprise his wife, daughter, and son moments before the family took off on ‘Griffon’.

Their reactions were priceless and all caught on film.

“Having this homecoming at Busch Gardens Williamsburg was very special and we were proud to be able to deliver this surprise to this very deserving family,” Jim Costello, Vice President of Park Operations for Busch Gardens Williamsburg

10 On Your Side thanks you for your 25 years of service, Chief Cunningham!

