Virginia man gets a bear-y disruptive visitor

MONTPELIER, Va. (WRIC) — When most people look out at their garden they expect to see songbirds, squirrels or maybe even a deer — however, this Central Virginia man said he’s been getting much bigger wildlife in his back yard.

John Payne, a resident of Montpelier, Va, said he’ll see a lot of black bears come through his backyard this time of year. This month alone, he’s had two bear visit.

Payne said the bears seem most interested in his bird feeders and if he yells at them from the porch they will run away. Here’s a video he took of a visit on May 1:

“In the video when you see it turn its head, I came into the kitchen at 5:45 Saturday morning to make a cup of coffee and I happened to look out the window and see him just kind of lumbering across the yard,” Payne said. “When I hollered and screamed at him he just kind of scattered on off.”

While the bears haven’t been violent so far, Payne said you never know what could happen.

“That bear was probably 300 plus pounds and has a mouth full of teeth and claws,” he said.

Wayne said if you measure it based on the bird feeder, the bear was 5’9 sitting down, meaning it could be as big as 7 feet tall.

John Payne said after a visit from a bear destroyed his bird feeder he takes them down at dusk and puts them back up in the morning.

Let’s hope these bears develop some better manners if they come back.

