Watch as guards stop inmate accused of trying to escape from Ohio jail

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to NewsNation affiliate WJW-TV takes you inside an Ohio jail showing corrections officers stopping an inmate they say tried to escape.

Body camera video shows the moment when officers say they discovered Kevin O’Keefe. You see him surrounded by Cuyahoga County jail staff peppered with questions.

The incident happened weeks ago and WJW’s I-TEAM has been requesting reports and the video.

Investigators say O’Keefe was found where he didn’t belong on the third floor of the jail complex in a space used for storage. The video shows he had not yet been given jail clothes and somehow had a visitor badge.

He tried to explain by saying he’d gotten the badge during an earlier visit to the jail. He said, “I was a visitor. It’s no good.”

Investigators say O’Keefe tried to escape just after being brought to the jail by Parma police in connection with drugs and domestic violence.

Corrections officers determined O’Keefe managed to slip into an elevator just before the door closed. He disappeared until officers heard banging on the third floor.

The video also shows O’Keefe finally booked in with an orange prisoner’s outfit and a mug shot, and you see him locked in a cell.

For the case out of Parma, he’s been indicted on nine charges. Cuyahoga County deputies plan to indict him for the attempted escape too.