LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas police officer was taken to the hospital after rescuing a driver from a burning car.

It happened on Friday just after 4:30 p.m. along Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the driver of the car was traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard when they hit a palm tree in the center median.

In video shared by Las Vegas Metro Police, above, you can see an officer and an unidentified good Samaritan working to get the driver, who appeared unconscious, from the vehicle.

The police department said they were able to break a window to access the driver and pull him from the car moments before flames spread along the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver and the officer were both taken to the hospital. The officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

The conditions of the driver, officer, and good Samaritan were not immediately available.

Police officer assists driver after vehicle fire along 3400 block Las Vegas Boulevard (LVMPD)

Police didn’t release details about the crash investigation, and didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Nexstar’s KLAS.