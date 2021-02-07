WATCH LIVE: First-ever trifecta flyover happening ahead of Super Bowl LV in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday’s Super Bowl LV in Tampa will be historic for many reasons – it’s the first time an NFL team is playing a Super Bowl at home and will feature the first woman working as an official for the Big Game.

But the history-making starts with the flyover that will take place over Raymond James Stadium before kickoff. Three different Air Force bombers will conduct the first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover during the National Anthem.

The bombers include a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman AFB in Missouri and a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot AFB in North Dakota.

The significance? If you add B52 + B2 + B1, you get 55 – in honor of Super Bowl LV.

The aircraft will take off from their respective bases, join up for the flyover, then return to base following the event. The Air Force says this “demonstrates the flexibility of AFGSC’s bombers and their ability to deploy anywhere in the world from the continental United States.”

“Supporting this event is a tremendous honor for our command and the U.S. Air Force,” said Gen. Tim Ray, AFGSC commander. “We look forward to this opportunity to showcase the reliability, flexibility and precision of our bomber fleet to the nation during this exciting event.”

Check back to watch the flyover live before the scheduled 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.