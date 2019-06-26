Wayfair employees plan walkout to protest sales of furniture to migrant detention centers

Wayfair employees are planning to walk out of work on Wednesday in response to the company selling furniture to U.S. detention centers housing illegal immigrants near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Over 500 employees signed a letter asking for the border camp order to be stopped or canceled. Wayfair employees shared the letter on Twitter expressing their concern and anger after Wayfair CEO said the company would not stop business with contractors furnishing border camps.

The employees wrote and signed the letter to ask that ‘Wayfair has no part in enabling, supporting, or profiting’ from the ‘detention and mistreatment of hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in our county.’

Employees claim Wayfair is engaged in B2B sales with BCFS, a non-profit government contractor that manages camps for migrants at the Southern border.

In the letter to management, employees reference an order placed by the company for over $200,000 worth of bedroom furniture intended to furnish a facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas.

“We believe that by selling these (or any) products to BCFS or similar contractors we are enabling this violation and are complicit in furthering inhumane actions of our government,” company employees said.

In the letter, employees ask Wayfair to ‘cease all current and future business with BCFS and other contractors participating in the operation of migrant detention camps.’

Wayfair leadership replied to employees and said they would not stop fulfilling orders to BCFS, stating, ‘as a retailer, it is standard practice to fulfill orders for all customers.’