Ways to honor the military this Memorial Day

Streaming 24/7: Veteran News Network will feature military history and performances from military bands.

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will have ceremonies at national cemeteries across the country, but they will not be open to the public. Although, the public may participate in these ceremonies virtually.



Group placements of flags at gravesites will also not take place, however, families may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at their Veteran’s gravesite. Family and friends can also create an online memorial for a loved one on the Veterans Legacy Memorial Website. The tribute allows visitors to voice memories and appreciation for a Veteran’s service.



Additionally, all VA national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk for public visitation.



Visitors are asked to follow health and safety guidelines as well as urged to consider visiting Friday, Saturday, or Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Memorial Day.



Cemetery visitors are asked to adhere to health and safety guidelines and maintain physical distancing while visiting. Visitors are also urged to consider visiting Friday, Saturday, or Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Memorial Day.



May is Military Appreciation Month which honors current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces. May also includes Military Spouse Appreciation Day and Armed Forces Day celebrations.



“Today, and every day, we reaffirm our unwavering support for the millions of American patriots who fill the ranks of our Armed Forces,” a proclamation from President Trump marking Armed Forces Day says.

Do you know the difference between Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day? Memorial Day is a day to reflect and honor those who died while serving in the military. Veterans Day is a celebration of the living who served and are still serving. >>>

May is also National Mental Health Month, let the veterans in your life know you care about their well-being. You can help a veteran or encourage a servicemember during their mental health journey.



The VA’s Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7/365 at 1-800-273-8255.