RALEIGH, N.C. — The Powerball game just crossed a major milestone as it now offers a jackpot that exceeds half a billion dollars.

Wednesday’s jackpot stands at a $508 million annuity that is worth $256.3 million in cash.

“This marks only the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has eclipsed $500 million,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Players start to dream big when it’s on a roll like this. We would love for someone in North Carolina to have that dream come true.”

While the Powerball jackpot remains up for grabs, North Carolinians are winning lots of other prizes in the game. More than 18,000 players took home prizes in Monday’s drawing. The current Powerball run has produced over $5.7 million in prizes for players in North Carolina since it started in August.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.