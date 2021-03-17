Wells Fargo online, mobile banking outages reported as stimulus checks to hit accounts

(KTVX) — As stimulus checks were set to hit bank accounts Wednesday, Wells Fargo users were experiencing outages across the nation.

According to downdetector.com, Wells Fargo users began reporting outages at around 7 a.m. MT Wednesday, with over 6,000 reports pouring in at around 7:45 a.m. MT.

After President Joe Biden signed the latest stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan, into law last week, Americans began seeing $1,400 stimulus checks hit their accounts.

Checks were set to be deposited Wednesday in Chase and Wells Fargo accounts via direct deposit.

An estimated 85% of Americans are eligible for the payments, with a goal of having millions of payments disbursed in the next few weeks.

Downdetector reported users were having the most problems with online banking and mobile banking through Wells Fargo.

While Wells Fargo had yet to address the problems, Twitter users were quick to draw attention to them.

Wells Fargo is playing, they won’t let me sign In to my bank account to see if my stimulus came in 🥲 — Sabreezy (@_ssabrinnaa_) March 17, 2021

Wuzzam? Y’all can’t handle a couple stimmies? I’m just tryna log in big brudda. Can y’all do me that? @WellsFargo — Stimmy Martin (@SubsNCookies) March 17, 2021