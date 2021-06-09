WGN crew spots man suspected in Logan Square sex assault; arrest made shortly after

CHICAGO — A man suspected of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Logan Square is in police custody after a WGN reporter and photojournalist spotted him.

Police said two girls, ages 7 and 10, were sitting on a porch on the 2500 block of West Lyndale Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday when a man came up to them and started talking to them. The men then fondled the 10-year-old’s genitals, according to police. The man then walked away.

Police released a photo of the suspect Tuesday night, and described him as an African American man about 20 to 30 years old with black hair in cornrows. He was last seen wearing purple-framed sunglasses.

(Chicago Police Department)

While reporting on the incident Wednesday morning, WGN Reporter Eric Runge and Photojournalist Mike Hudak spotted who they believed was the man, wearing purple-framed glasses, and followed him for about a block.

Runge then confronted him.

“Did you see a couple of girls Monday?,” Runge asked the man. “Maybe,” he replied.

Runge then asked the man, “Did you touch any of them?” The man then replied and said “no.”

this guy told us he was the guy in the photo release by chicago pd of a suspect wanted for sexually touching a 10 year old. he denied he touched her. photog mike hudak and i called 911 and followed him until police finally caught up with him and police made the arrest. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/DgB0xcy90v — Erik Runge (@WGNErik) June 9, 2021

Runge then showed the man the photos Chicago police had released of the suspect and asked, “Is that you?” In which the man responded, “Yea, that’s me.”

Runge says he and Hudak called police and followed the man on foot for more than about a half-mile, and directed officers to him. He was then arrested by police.

The man told WGN he doesn’t live in the area, but works there.

No word yet on charges.