What to expect ahead of Boulder, CO shooter’s first court appearance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The suspect in the Boulder, Colorado mass shooting is set to make his first court appearance Thursday.

Ahmad Alissa, 21, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. The shooting at a supermarket in Coulder claimed 10 lives, including a police officer.

Those victims at the King Soopers store ranged from 20 years old to 65. They included a magazine photographer, a Medicare agent with a passion for theater and others going about their days at a busy shopping plaza.

They were identified as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodi Waters, 65.

Authorities are still investigating a motive.

As Alissa prepares to face a judge for the first time, it is important to note that this is the arraignment where he will be formally read charges. He can enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

However, since there is speculation as to his mental health after his brother told The Daily Beast that Alissa has antisocial and paranoid traits, it is possible his lawyer may ask for an adjournment because Alissa is not competent to understand the court procedures.

In that case, the judge would enter a not guilty plea on Alissa’s behalf.

There’s little chance that Alissa will be released on bail. For this type of mass murder, it’s expected that the suspect will be remanded without bail and whether competency is an issue or not, it’s likely he will undergo a mental health evaluation before the next court date.