SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Summertime is here and two peachy menu items are returning to Chick-fil-A’s menu.

The Peach Milkshake will make its 14th return to menus from June 12 through August 26.

“Its arrival signifies the beginning of summer at Chick-fil-A, and this year, the excitement from our fans has inspired us to expand our peach offerings,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

Along with the milkshake, the White Peach Sunjoy is returning.

The White Peach Sunjoy was introduced in 2018.

“Introducing the White Peach Sunjoy and several other refreshing variations, we are excited to witness the peachy choices our guests will make all summer long,” said Neslage.

The limited-time seasonal offerings are available at participating restaurants while supplies last.

The Peach Milkshake and White Peach Sunjoy will be available for pickup or delivery.