White House asks U.S. employers to strengthen the economy

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – The White House is calling upon employers to make a “Pledge to America’s Workers.”



The pledge asks employers to create more jobs and strengthen the economy. More than 430 companies and organizations have signed the pledge, according to the White House.



“The Coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need to build and expand high-quality pathways that will lead to good jobs and rewarding careers for all Americans, especially those most affected by this crisis,” says a press release from the White House. “The Trump Administration remains committed to supporting the millions of workers who need assistance right now while building a resilient, agile workforce for the future.”

COVID-19 has presented a new set of challenges for the American worker—but amid this seismic shift in the landscape of work, the U.S. economy and spirit are proving resilient. 💪 https://t.co/GF0aEL6ehK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 28, 2020

An Executive Order established the National Council for the American Worker in July of 2018. The council is charged with developing a national strategy for training and retraining the workers needed across high-demand industries. The National Council for the American Worker is Co-Chaired by Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, and Acting Director of the Domestic Policy Council Brooke Rollins.



President Trump’s Executive Order also established the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. The board seeks to improve data transparency for jobs as well as skills-based hiring and training.



To learn more about the Pledge to America’s Workers, email Workforcepledge@who.eop.gov