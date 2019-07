In the midst of a meatless craze, Arby’s is going “meat-atarian.”

The fast-food chain known for its roast beef sandwich is unveiling a new menu item — vegetables made out of meat.

Arby’s says it’s developing a turkey-based carrot, called the “marrot,” that contains the same amount of vitamins as a raw carrot, plus 30 grams more protein than a regular carrot.