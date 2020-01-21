Woman arrested for allegedly wearing mask at pro-gun rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Of the 22,000 people who attended Monday’s gun rights rally, one person was arrested.

Mikaela E. Beschler, 21, of Richmond, was arrested by a Richmond Police officer working on Lobby Day.

Beschler was charged with felony wearing a mask in public while in the 800 block of East Broad Street.

The officer “repeatedly” warned her to adjust her bandanna, the Virginia Capitol posted on Facebook. After two warnings, she was arrested by the officer once she was allegedly seen wearing the bandanna a third time.

She was released on her own recognizance.