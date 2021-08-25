Woman dies following weekend shooting at Carver Park in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A woman injured in a weekend shooting at Carver Park has died.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Andrea Ellis, age 44, died on Aug. 25, 2021. She was pronounced dead at 6:47 a.m. Wednesday morning in the ICU of Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

Ellis was shot on Aug. 21, 2021 at Carver Park, located at 6665 Hunter Road.

Two other people were also shot at the same time. According to a news released from Columbus Police, they were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

So far no one has been arrested in the shooting.

If you have any information related to this case, contact Detective R. Mills at 706-225-4259 or email at Rmills@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).