Woman held captive for 2 months rescued after leaving notes in public bathrooms

Corey Brewer, 38, is accused of holding a woman against her will for more than two months, during which time he allegedly beat and sexually assaulted her. (Allegheny County Jail)

(NEXSTAR) – A Pennsylvania man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman for months has been arrested after his alleged victim left a trail for investigators by scrawling clues inside public bathrooms.

Corey Brewer, 38, of Scott Township, faces a slew of charges after investigators say a woman left notes on the mirrors of several women’s restrooms in two counties, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WTAE.

Authorities first responded July 8 to a call made at a Carnegie Walmart store, where workers showed officers a handwritten note that had been affixed to the mirror in the women’s bathroom.

The note had the woman’s name and stated that Brewer was armed with a knife and had been physically and sexually abusing her while holding her captive, according to the complaint.

Police followed up on the note and knocked on the door of the listed address. Officers reported hearing what sounded like furniture being moved, WPXI reports, but Brewer never opened the door.

When investigators called him and tried to speak with the victim, Brewer wouldn’t allow her to talk without him listening, according to the complaint.

When the first note didn’t work, the woman, who wasn’t named, continued to leave more clues for investigators.

On July 10, police found another note, KDKA reports. The slip of paper found at the Fallingwater museum and landmark read, “If I don’t make it tell my family I love them.”

She wrote on one of the notes that Brewer had been holding her captive since May 1, according to WTVD.

Police said the woman and Brewer used to date, and she sought a now-expired order of protection against him in August, 2020.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered Brewer’s western Pennsylvania home early Sunday, arresting him and taking the woman to safety, according to the complaint.

Brewer, who was booked into the Allegheny County Jail, faces charges of strangulation, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and simple assault, court records show.