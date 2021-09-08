Woman injured while sleeping after Greenwood homes shot at overnight

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was injured while she was sleeping after homes were shot at Tuesday night in Greenwood.

At about 10:30 p.m., multiple shots were fired on Wisewood Circle, according to Greenwood Police. Two homes were struck by gunfire and a woman was shot in the lower leg while laying in her bed sleeping. Police say her injuries are non-life threatening

After the shooting, a vehicle was heard leaving the area, police said. Detectives are trying to identify possible suspects.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Greenwood Police via Facebook, the anonymous tip form or by calling (864) 942-8407.