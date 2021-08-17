Woman raises money for homeless man attacked in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One woman is stepping up to help out a homeless man in the Myrtle Beach area after he was attacked and put in the hospital.

“As you see the outpouring of love in the community, everybody loves him, Heather Samson, a friend of Don, said. “Don is a staple in our community,”

When Samson heard that her friend Don Adams was attacked on the side of the road, she knew she had to step up.

“He’s just a sweet man, and it’s such an unfortunate event that I just felt compelled that I needed to do something to help,” she said.

Adams has been homeless for several years now, but is well known in the community. He was beaten at the McDonald’s on South Kings Highway and faces several injuries including a broken back that he needed surgery for.

As a way to give Don the shelter he needs after his surgery, Samson started a GoFundMe. She said the feedback she’s received has been incredible.

“I did not expect the outpouring but I’m not surprised because Don is a special man,” she said. “I actually had a man reach out to me from disability that wants to get his disability approved. A local florist has put together a bouquet for him to send him from all of us after surgery.”

So far, the GoFundMe has over $2,700 in donations. Samson said she never expected to get that many donations.

“My goal is is to be able to get him in a safe place where you know, he can have food readily, you know, and have shelter to recoup. and then it’ll be his decision from there,” she said.