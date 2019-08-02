Woman says she lost hair in clumps after using Nair-tainted shampoo

NEW RICHMOND, Wisc. (WNCN) – A Wisconsin woman claims someone tampered with shampoo she purchased at Walmart which led to her losing hair in clumps, WCCO reports.

Ashley Robinson, 21, says she bought Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume shampoo and conditioner and used it the same day.

She said her hair began to fall out in clumps on the floor.







Robinson went to the emergency room where doctors said she had chemical burns on her scalp.

New Richmond police are investigating and working with the Walmart where Robinson said she bought the conditioner.

Walmart has turned over surveillance video to help police.

New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik said anyone convicted of product tampering could face a substantial fine and jail time.

Robinson has since shaved her head and vowed to never buy unsealed products again.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help Robinson buy a wig and to cover legal expenses.

