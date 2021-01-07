WV Democrats call for prosecution and resignation of newly-elected Republican delegate involved in storming of U.S. Capitol

Del. Derrick Evans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Democratic Party officials are calling for the resignation of a Republican House of Delegates member who was a part of a group of President Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Derrick Evans, a Republican who was newly elected in the 19th House of Delegates district, which represents a portion of Wayne County, took a video of himself and dozens of supporters of President Trump rushing into the U.S. Capitol building.

The video was deleted off his social media page later Wednesday but was re-posted on Reddit. The footage shows Del. Evans wearing a helmet and clamoring at the door of the Capitol to breach the building.

The speaker of the House of Delegates, Roger Hanshaw, said Evans will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues about his actions.

Hanshaw, (R-Clay) issued the following statement:

“Like most Americans, I am shocked, saddened, angered and disturbed by the images coming out of our nation’s Capitol today,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock principle of our republic, and is what has held the United States up as that shining city on a hill for nearly 250 years. “I have not spoken to Delegate Evans about today’s events, I don’t know the specifics of his involvement, I have only seen what has been posted on social media so far, and I’m sure more details may come out soon. He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today. “While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. “What occurred today is unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible.”

Evans released the following statement on Facebook regarding the protests:

Meanwhile the West Virginia Democratic Party issued a statement calling for Evans to resign and that he be prosecuted:

“West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans was among the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. today to disrupt the certification of the presidential election. He must be held accountable for participating in an act of insurrection against the United States government and risking the lives of lawmakers and Capitol police. The West Virginia Democratic Party calls for his immediate resignation from the House of Delegates and that he be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Statement from WV Democratic Party Chair Belinda Biafore and Vice-Chair Rod Snyder

A petition calling for Evans removal from office was posted on Change.org Wednesday afternoon.