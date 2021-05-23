Yes, Disneyland’s Avengers Campus is planning to sell a $100 sandwich, and here’s why

(NEXSTAR) – There’s no such thing as a free lunch, but when the bill balloons to $100 for a single sandwich, maybe it’s time to take a closer look at the menu.

Disneyland’s Avengers Campus, which is scheduled to open June 4, will showcase a number of new food and beverage options, including dishes from the “Ant-Man”-inspired Pym Test Kitchen. The quick-service restaurant appears to be one of the major dining attractions at the Avengers Campus — aside from an adjacent café offering beer and cocktails, and a couple of other food carts — and will specialize in “size-defying fare” at “unusual scales.”

And one of those “size-defying” foods? You guessed it, a nearly-$100 sandwich.

The “Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich” is made with salami, ham, provolone and a sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia bread — and it costs $99.99. But a closer look at the menu reveals the serving suggestion is “6-8 guests,” meaning it’s likely much larger than expected.

The restaurant also offers a single-serving Pym-ini Sandwich for $14.49, for those not interested in sharing.

The Disney Parks Blog previously featured a photo of the smaller Pym-Ini sandwich in its recent “Foodie Guide” to the Avengers Campus, with what appears to be another — and much larger — sandwich just out of focus in the background.

Some of the items from Pym’s Test Kitchen at Disneyand’s Avengers Campus include the Not So Little Chicken Sandwich and the Caesar Salad with a Colossal Crouton. (Disney Parks Blog)

The oversized entrée makes sense for a restaurant named after the Marvel character Hank Pym, whose experiments with “Pym Particles” and re-sizing matter are one of the central concepts of the “Ant-Man” series. But still, some Twitter users remained confused by the idea of a $100 sandwich, with one calling it “insane” even if it does feed multiple people.

Other themed entrees and snacks at the Pym Test Kitchen include a Caesar salad with a “colossal crouton,” as well as a Not So Little Chicken Sandwich, which comes with a huge fried chicken breast on (what is presumably) a normal-sized bun.

Disney’s Avengers Campus opens June 4 at Disney California Adventure in Disneyland. Guests who wish to visit the Disneyland Resort are currently required to have a ticket and theme park reservation for the same day.