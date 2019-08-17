NBA player Brandon Ingram stops by his home community in Kinston for back-pack giveaway

This fourth annual back to school giveaway is something personal for NBA player Brandon Ingram.

He’s back in Kinston giving kids back packs and school supplies for the upcoming school year.

“I don’t think i had this when I was growing up so to do this and to continue to do more things for the community it’s a beautiful thing,” Ingram says.

Hours before the event, people from all over Kinston began lining up for the giveaway.

Bouncy houses, games, food and refreshments were provided as the crowd awaited Ingram’s arrival.

The Ingram family is giving back to the community that they say has always shown them support.

Donald Ingram, Brandon’s father shares why this event is so special to him and his family.

“A lot of the jobs has left the area you know you have parents jobs you know some just working part time so just having that opportunity to give back it’s been a great feeling you know just being able to do that,” he said.

Giving back to the community of Kinston is something this family hopes to keep doing year after year.

