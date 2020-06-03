NBPD, faith leaders to host Peace and Unity Weekend

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The New Bern Police Department and faith leaders across the city are partnering to host the fourth annual Peace and Unity Weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

It is an opportunity for churches, synagogues, temples, and other faith-based organizations to spread the message of peace and unity throughout our community.

Chief Toussaint E. Summers, Jr. and staff members began meeting with faith-based leaders over five years ago to discuss strategies for creating safer communities.

Out of those meetings came several initiatives including Badge, Faith and Community Day, and Peace and Unity Weekend.

The goal of Peace and Unity Weekend is to highlight a message of peace and unity.

Faith leaders are asked to include a meaningful message of community peace and harmony during all weekend services, as well as implement a visible sign of their solidarity, such as a message on the church marquee or having congregants wear the color blue that weekend.

Faith leaders are also encouraged to tag the New Bern Police Department in their social media posts or share their participation via various social media platforms.

If you wish to participate contact Sgt. Brice at 252-672-4238.