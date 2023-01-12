RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Thursday the Top 10 scams of 2022.

The Top 10 consumer complaints were received by the North Carolina Department of Justice in 2022.

“Robocalls are not only pesky and annoying, but they put North Carolinians’ personal information and financial data at risk,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “That’s why I’m leading the fight against robocalls. I helped create a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for allowing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States, and we filed a pathbreaking lawsuit against one of those providers in 2022. I’ll do everything in my power to cut down on illegal robocalls.”

In 2022, NCDOJ received 24,981 consumer complaints. Listed below are the Top 10 scam complaints:

Telemarketing/Robocalls — 6,304 Data Breaches — 2,411 Motor Vehicles — 1,826 Credit — 1,370 Landlord/Tenant — 1,121 Home Improvement — 957 Price Gouging — 649 Professional Services — 582 Insurance — 577 Elder Fraud — 481

“I am grateful for our team at the Department of Justice for their hard work this year to defend our state and our people,” said Stein. “Whether we’re protecting the air we breathe and the water we drink, defending our democracy in the highest courts, or making sure we’re keeping our kids safe, DOJ team members bring integrity and dedication to every piece of their work. They are public servants through and through — driven by a desire to create a stronger, better state now and for generations to come.”

To read the annual report, click here.