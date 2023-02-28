SALT LAKE CITY (WGHP) — It was an action-packed weekend for two North Carolina A&T State University students.

Juniors Yakira Chapman and Janiya Barcliff were among eight students selected to have their artwork featured in the 2023 NBA All-Star HBCU Student Showcase.

This gave them the opportunity to have their work displayed during NBA All-Star events held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We were getting stopped on elevators. At every event, they were like, ‘oh, you guys are the ones who did the art. You guys are amazing,’” Chapman said.

The students’ work highlighted different aspects of their experience attending one of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“Everyone has been so supportive, so loving and caring. All my professors and the staff they’ve all been nurturing and just try to help you any way possible with your future endeavors,” Barcliff said.

Chapman, a fashion merchandising and design student, and Barcliff, a graphic design student, are optimistic about the opportunities that could come in the future.

“It gave me more confidence, more momentum, more knowledge,” Barcliff said.

“They just emphasized the fact that there is a space for us everywhere. I know that being artistic or creative doesn’t seem like there’s a space for that in the NBA, but there is, and they’re waiting for us to come in and shake the room,” Chapman said.