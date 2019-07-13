NC counties experience heat advisory

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced that a Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. for the following counties: Halifax, Nash, Edgecombe, Johnston, Wilson, Wayne, Cumberland and Sampson.

The high humidity and extreme temperatures will reach heat index values of over 100 degrees across the state of North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety advises people to:

Avoid direct contact with the sun by wearing sunscreen and hats

Wear light, loose fit clothing

Drink lots of water to stay hydrated, try to avoid alcohol and caffeine

Limit time spent outdoors, especially for children, elders and animals

Although you may not be apart of the counties listed, it is still advised you take the health and safety precautions listed above.