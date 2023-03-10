CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Students from schools across North Carolina are putting their knowledge and sports skills to the test.

Friday, they participated in The NC Courage and Lenovo’s “Stem Field Day” at the WakeMed Soccer Field in Cary.

Over 200 students and teachers from schools across North Carolina got the chance to show off their athletic skills.

“I think sometimes science, technology, engineering and math can feel intimidating for students, so we hope that activities like this will maybe make things seem more interesting, or more exciting or lower that barrier of entry for students so they see that they might be interested in soccer or getting out and playing but really they’re using a lot of stem skills while there engaged in those activities,” said Libby Richards, Lenovo’s Community Engagement Manager.

The purpose of the event was teach students about science, engineering, math, and technology (STEM) but also add some fun.

“We’re learning about how stem interacts with…how it’s like related to soccer and we’re learning the skills of soccer,” said student Jonnette Yancy.

Students participated in different obstacles to learn skills in footwork and reaction times. They also used technology like robots and VR headsets.

“To see these kids just engage with the sport and learn at the same time, it’s really just rewarding to see it all come together,” said Francis Gottsegen, President of the NCFC.

Learning and having fun at the same time.