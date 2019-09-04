1  of  64
NC DMVA delivers school supplies collected from Governor Cooper’s 3rd Annual School Supply Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NC DMVA) Secretary Larry D. Hall along with his staff collected school supplies from the Department, as well as veteran partner Humana Insurance for Onslow County.

On Tuesday at 10:30 am the supplies were delivered to Tarawa Terrace Elementary School, a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school at Camp Lejeune.

The purpose of the event was to help address the need for school supplies in classrooms across North Carolina and was in support of Governor Cooper’s annual school supply drive.

During the visit to Camp Lejeune, Assistant Secretary Ariel Aponte along with members of VFW Post 9133 toured Tarawa Terrace Elementary School.

In addition, the group met with students and teachers as well as Principal Leigh-Anne Faulkner-Kapiko and Assistant Principal Dr. James Brown.

Regarding the delivery, Asst. Secretary Aponte said, “Our team is so excited to do this for our teachers and students to help get the school year off to a good start.” Marc McMullin stated, “The Humana family considers it a privilege to be a part of this effort and we look forward to supporting students and teachers in the future.”

NC DMVA, the VFW, and Humana participated in Governor Cooper’s School Supply Drive, which ran from July 29th to August 16th.

The initiative was sponsored by the Governor in partnership with his Cabinet Agencies, the North Carolina Business Committee for Education, State Employees Credit Union, and Communities In Schools of North Carolina.

