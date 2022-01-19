NC-DOT working non-stop to prepare roads for winter conditions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Ahead of inclement weather, NC-DOT has been working hard to keep roadways safe here in the east.

They said they have all their crews, plus some, out brining the roads as we prepare for winter storms. The add, what is so concerning about this coming event is the duration of the freezing temperatures.

“It’s a lot of work, you know with an event lasting this long, it’s around the clock, you know we’ve got folks doing different things at all times, so there’s a lot that goes into it definitely,” said NC-DOT’s Pitt County Maintenance Engineer, Jordan Davenport.

He said getting the brine down early and ahead of the storm is crucial when preventing ice from bonding to the pavement, which allows them to more efficiently clear the roads.

“I’ve got everybody in our unit working on this, and then additionally, we have personnel from other D-O-T units assisting us as well,” said Davenport.

Davenport explained they will closely monitor the conditions and adapt according to changing temperatures and precipitation.

“We will continuously be applying brine, we may switch to salt at some point, and then add in a plowing sequence, once the accumulation builds to a point that we can do so,” he said.

Davenport also said the best thing you can do is stay off the roads, which not only keeps you safe, but helps his team as they make preparations.

“The less traffic on the roadways, gives us more room to do what we need to do, and allows us to get these roads cleared and safer, quicker than we would if it’s congested with a lot of traffic,” he said.

Davenport added they are doing everything they can to keep the roads clear and safe, but the upcoming weather is worrisome.

“You know with the temperatures staying down for multiple days, you know, below freezing, all those factors put together make this a very concerning event for us,” he added.

Finally Davenport said if you can stay off the roads during the inclement weather, you absolutely should, adding it’s important to make sure you have everything you need ahead of time so you don’t have to get behind that wheel.