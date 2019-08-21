NC farm bill containing smokable hemp ban OK’d by House

The Greenville Police Department said two of its K-9 officers helped track a suspect for over a mile after he crashed his car and ran away on foot during a police chase on Wednesday.

GPD officials said officers responded to a call about a larceny at Walmart, and the description of the suspect and his car matched the description of a suspect who was previously involved in larcenies and police chases in Greenville.

An officer on patrol saw the vehicle near Williams Road, at which time the suspect sped off in the opposite direction, crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Dickinson and Williams Road before running on foot into a wooded area.

Officers set up a perimeter while K-9 officer Sneak and his handler, Officer Groseclose, and several other officers, tracked the suspect for more than one mile through the woods, staying within feet of the suspect the entire time, according to police.

After officers realized the suspect had no intention of stopping, they sent a second K-9 officer, Audie, and his handler, Officer Bowen, to relieve Sneak and allow him to rest.

K-9 Audie continued tracking the susepct from where K-9 Sneak had left off, and eventually encountered the suspect, who peacefully surrendered to officers.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Dennis Earl Alston, who was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center on a total of $18,500 bail on the following charges:

Felony Larceny by Removing Anti-Shoplifting DeviceMisdemeanor Hit and RunMisdemeanor Open Container of Alcohol ViolationMisdemeanor Driving with a Revoked License - Not Impaired Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer Failure to Appear on charge of Driving While Impaired Failure to Appear on charge of Open Container of Alcohol ViolationFailure to Appear on charge of Misdemeanor Larceny

Police said additional charges are expected against Alston, as detectives continue to investigate his alleged involvement in other crimes.