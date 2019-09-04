1  of  40
Closings
NC Federal Disaster Declaration request approved ahead of Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The federal government has granted Governor Roy Cooper’s request for a federal disaster declaration for North Carolina in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the state. 

“North Carolinians have faced tough storms before and we’re taking every precaution to make sure we’re prepared. I appreciate the support of our federal partners in making sure our state is ready to respond to whatever Hurricane Dorian brings,” said Governor Cooper. 

Governor Cooper requested the federal declaration on September 2 after issuing a state emergency declaration on August 30. The federal declaration will speed federal aid to the state, including bringing more FEMA and military personnel and resources for preparation and relief efforts. 

On September 3, Governor Cooper ordered evacuations from the barrier islands.

The North Carolina Division of Emergency Management continues to coordinate with local communities, staging supplies, emergency personnel, and swift water response teams and opening shelters. 

Families are encouraged to prepare emergency plans and supply kits and should download the Ready NC app or follow NC Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates and to learn how to prepare for the storm.

