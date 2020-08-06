NC fishermen files lawsuit against state and commercial shrimpers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After following this story for over a year, Recreational fishermen are suing North Carolina and commercial shrimpers, accusing them of diminishing fishing populations in the Pamlico Sound.

The lawsuit accuses shrimpers of breaking state and federal rulings. Fishermen believe shrimpers are killing off large numbers of fish with their nets. Once dead, they dump the dead fish back into the waters.

The fishermen also feel these shrimping nets are stirring up the ocean floor, which causes back conditions environmentally for the fish and the rest of the ocean.

“Hundred species are impacted in that shrimp trial fishery,” said NCCFRG member Joe Albea.

“That tells you something. They’re in our waters at some point in their life cycles. So we’ve got to be cognizant of that,” said Albea.

The fishermen said once the lawsuit is served to the state and shrimpers, they’ll have 21 days to respond.

WNCT reached out to North Carolina’s Dept. of Environmental Equality, The State Division of Marine Fisheries, and The North Carolina Fisheries Association. All have declined to speak at this time.

