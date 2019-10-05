NC high school assistant principal had sex with student, warrants say

BELMONT, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Bond has been set at $1 million for an assistant principal in North Carolina accused by authorities of having sex with a student earlier this year.

The 34-year-old Lisa Renee Rothwell was arrested Friday. Gaston County jail records show she faces six felony counts of sex offense with a student.

News outlets report Rothwell works at Stuart W. Cramer High School in Belmont. The school did not immediately comment on the charges.

The Gaston Gazette reports authorities in arrest warrants filed Friday accused Rothwell of having sexual intercourse and oral sex with a student six times between April and July.

It is unclear if the victim is still a student.

WBTV reported Rothwell was booked into the Gaston County Jail Friday around 9 p.m.

Jail records do not list an attorney for Rothwell. She is scheduled to appear in court Monday.