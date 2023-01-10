NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — The North Carolina History Theater will hold auditions for the production of “Arsenic & Lace” on January 24 & 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the conference room at the New Bern Craven County Library.

Actors will be asked to read from the script.

Director Sue Baldwin is seeking men age 30-70 and women age 25-70.

“We hope to see lots of folks who want o help with this screwball dark comedy,” said Baldwin. “We expect this to be a really fun project.”

“Arsenic & Lace,” written by Joseph Kesselring, was released as a film in 1944 starring Cary Grant. It highlights a particularly dysfunctional family unit with an engagement-gone-wrong, murder, poisoning and delusion.

Baldwin served as a long-time director and editor for the New Bern Historical Society’s Ghostwalk.

“We are not only fortunate, but we are also blessed to have Sue Baldwin as both a show director and member of the Board of Directors,” said North Carolina History Theater President Bill Hand.

Click here more information about auditions or call Baldwin at 224-0475.